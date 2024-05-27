GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Caterpillars may sense threats using electric fields
Premium

Updated - May 27, 2024 04:23 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 04:21 pm IST - Chennai

Karthik Vinod
A cinnabar moth (Tyria jacobaeae) caterpillar, July 8, 2011.

A cinnabar moth (Tyria jacobaeae) caterpillar, July 8, 2011. | Photo Credit: Quartl (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Caterpillars have a sixth sense that most land-based animals do not. They can sense electric fields around them with small bristles called setae on its body — a feat called electroreception. British researchers have discovered this in laboratory experiments and their findings were published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

They studied four species of caterpillars: cinnabar moth, scarce vapourer moth, European peacock butterfly, and common wasp.

Researchers have long known that aquatic and amphibious use electroreception to detect both predators and prey. Since 2013, scientists have also found electroreception in arthropods like bumblebees, hoverflies, and spiders. However, none of these land-based creatures use the ability to defend against predators.

Caterpillars, which are also arthropods, may break this mould, using electroreception to sense predatory insects nearby.

“It works exactly the same way as [brushing a] rubber balloon on your hair,” said first author Sam England. He is a postdoctoral researcher at the Museum für Naturkunde in Berlin and was at the University of Bristol before.

Static charges accumulate on both the balloon and the hair, leading to a mutual electrostatic attraction. The balloon can then move the hair without needing contact.

As an insect’s wings flap through the air, static charges build up on them. When it nears the caterpillar, the setae senses these charges by building up charges of its own. This mutual interaction gives rise to an oscillating electric field.

In the study, researchers stimulated caterpillars with a live electrode carrying a voltage oscillating at 180 Hz, to mimic an approaching wasp. In response, the caterpillars flailed and coiled, a sign that they were stressed. Caterpillars around an electrode without the voltage didn’t behave this way.

The caterpillars’ setae responded to frequencies of 50-350 Hz, possibly to help distinguish between threats and non-threats, Dr. England said. The setae vibrated the most when the field frequency was 220.3 Hz — close to the rate at which many predator insects flap their wings.

He suspected the caterpillars could have evolved to tune to their predator’s wingbeats. “These animals have had a lot of evolutionary pressure upon them to evolve defences because so many animals like to eat them.”

That said, scientists also “already know” that caterpillars don’t rely on electroreception alone to sense predators, Dr. England added. It supplements the other five senses.

He also said that “sensory pollution” could damp the caterpillars’ electroreception. The setae are sensitive to voltage frequencies also present in overhead power cables, around 50-60 Hz. This ‘exposure’ could desensitise the setae and diminish the caterpillars’ ability to spot predators with them.

Dr. England said he is keen on studying this issue next.

Karthik Vinod is an intern with The Hindu.

Related Topics

research / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.