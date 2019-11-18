Cartosat-3 slated for November 25 launch with 13 U.S. nanosatellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) returns to launching operational satellites this month after a hiatus of six months.

The space agency announced on Monday that it would send up advanced remote sensing satellite Cartosat-3 to a 509-km-high orbit on November 25. The same PSLV-C47 rocket will also launch 13 small commercial U.S. satellites.

The Cartosat-3, weighing around 1,500 kg, will be the first of third-generation advanced high resolution earth imaging satellites. It will be placed in an orbital inclination of 97.5 degrees.

Though Chandrayaan-2, the lunar orbiting-landing probe, was sent up on July 22, ISRO’s previous regular working satellite was RISAT-2B, launched on May 22.

“The PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into a sun synchronous orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 9.28 a.m. IST on November 25 subject to weather conditions,” ISRO said.

Twelve of the 13 customer satellites are expected to be from Planet Labs’s Flock 4p series.

https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/14-small-foreign-satellites-to-launch-on-next-3-pslvs/article29770461.ece