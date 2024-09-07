Boeing’s uncrewed Starliner spaceship lands successfully: webcast

Boeing’s beleaguered Starliner returned to Earth on Saturday (September 7, 2024) without the astronauts who traveled in it to the International Space Station, after NASA deemed the risk too great.

The gumdrop-shaped capsule landed gently at the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico at approximately 0401 GMT, its descent slowed by parachutes and cushioned by airbags, having departed the ISS around six hours earlier.

“She’s on her way home,” astronaut Suni Williams radioed after Starliner exited

Ms. Williams and Butch Wilmore should have flown Starliner back to Earth in June, a week after launching in it. But thruster failures and helium leaks marred their ride to the space station.

NASA ultimately decided it was too risky to return the duo on Starliner. So the fully automated capsule left with its empty seats and blue spacesuits along with some old station equipment. SpaceX will bring the duo back in late February, stretching their original eight-day mission to more than eight months.

