Boeing’s uncrewed Starliner spaceship lands successfully: webcast

After months of turmoil over its safety, Boeing’s new astronaut capsule departed the International Space Station without its crew and headed back to Earth.

Updated - September 07, 2024 09:46 am IST - Washington

AFP
In this image from video provided by NASA, the empty Boeing Starliner capsule floats down towards White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico late Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, after undocking from the International Space Station.

In this image from video provided by NASA, the empty Boeing Starliner capsule floats down towards White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico late Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, after undocking from the International Space Station. | Photo Credit: AP/NASA

Boeing’s beleaguered Starliner returned to Earth on Saturday (September 7, 2024) without the astronauts who traveled in it to the International Space Station, after NASA deemed the risk too great.

The gumdrop-shaped capsule landed gently at the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico at approximately 0401 GMT, its descent slowed by parachutes and cushioned by airbags, having departed the ISS around six hours earlier.

After months of turmoil over its safety, Boeing’s new astronaut capsule departed the International Space Station on Friday (September 6, 2024) without its crew and headed back to Earth.

NASA’s two test pilots stayed behind at the space station — their home until next year — as the Starliner capsule undocked 260 miles (420 kilometres) over China, springs gently pushing it away from the orbiting laboratory. The return flight was expected to take six hours, with a nighttime touchdown in the New Mexico desert.

“She’s on her way home,” astronaut Suni Williams radioed after Starliner exited

Ms. Williams and Butch Wilmore should have flown Starliner back to Earth in June, a week after launching in it. But thruster failures and helium leaks marred their ride to the space station.

NASA ultimately decided it was too risky to return the duo on Starliner. So the fully automated capsule left with its empty seats and blue spacesuits along with some old station equipment. SpaceX will bring the duo back in late February, stretching their original eight-day mission to more than eight months.

(With inputs from AP)

Published - September 07, 2024 09:45 am IST

