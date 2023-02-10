Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

February 10, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated February 09, 2023 05:18 pm IST

1. Born on February 12, 1809, this English naturalist is known for his proposition that all species of life descended from a common ancestor. He failed as a doctor as he couldn’t stand the sight of blood. On an expedition to South America, he meticulously noted down all the plant and animal species he saw there. This made him write a book, which revolutionised biology. Who was this gentleman?

2. This particular characteristic developed in humans only about 11,000 years ago. It developed as an evolutionary response to the lack of sunlight to enable more Vitamin D synthesis. A recent study showed that this visually identifiable trait was carried in the genes of ancient herders in Northern Europe. What trait is this which has variations like dirty, golden, platinum, strawberry or peroxide when created artificially?

3. Terence McKenna’s ‘Stoned Ape’ theory proposes that in around 100,000 BCE, the time when Homo sapiens split from other Homo species, a certain item was added to the diet. He believes that some members ate the species, Psilocybe cubensis, and the after effects included triggering of the creative portion of the brain, hence accelerating evolution towards the modern human being. What item is this whose effects are being studied till date?

4. Chrysomallon squamiferum is a species of snail that was discovered in 2003 living near hydrothermal vents at the bottom of the Indian Ocean. Surprisingly the snail was able to live at such high pressure because it is the only known animal evolved to be covered in a particular element. What chemical element is this that makes this snail look like an ancient samurai?

5. The recurrent laryngeal nerve in this particular animal is often cited as evidence of evolution. The nerve is unnecessarily 15-ft-long as it takes an inefficient, circuitous route, exiting the brain, going down the neck, around the heart and back up the larynx. Which animal is this which, if had been ‘intelligently designed’, would have a 95% shorter nerve?

6. Panspermia is a hypothesis that life spawned on Earth as it was brought by certain extra-terrestrial objects. It is believed that they were carrying an extreme type of bacteria that could withstand high temperature changes and pressure. What were these objects that brought these bacteria with ancient building blocks of life to earth?

7. In the Quebrada Camarones region of Chile’s Atacama desert (the world’s driest non-polar desert), people have been living since 7,000 years ago. They have evolved an enzyme, AS3MT, which metabolises a toxin that is in the little amount of water found in the area. The water is carcinogenic for outsiders but what element — with atomic number 33 — is this tribe immune to?

8. One of the remnants of our evolution from our ape ancestors is the activation of arrector pili muscles. These tiny muscles in the skin’s hair follicles used to help keep apes with thick fur warm. Even though we are not covered in fur, these muscles still do their job under certain conditions. What phenomenon is this?

9. There is a certain type of DNA, which is obtained from an organelle in the cell used as a tool to determine the origin of populations. It has such a high evolutionary importance as it is exclusively inherited only through mothers in human beings. Theoretically one can trace a woman’s ancestry back thousands of years. From which organelle, usually referred to as a ‘powerhouse’, is this important DNA obtained?

10. The ‘Evolution’ or ‘Evo’ as it was better known was a popular sports sedan made by a Japanese car manufacturer in the late 90s. After making headlines in the World Rally Championships, it became a very popular car for street races. Based on the pre-existing ‘Lancer’ platform, which company made these amazing cars?

Answers

1. Charles Darwin

2. Blonde hair

3. Hallucinogenic Mushrooms

4. Iron

5. Giraffe

6. Meteoroids or Asteroids

7. Arsenic

8. Goosebumps

9. Mitochondria

10. Mitsubishi

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley