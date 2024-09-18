GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru start-up unveils satellite to operate at an ultra-low Earth orbit

Bengaluru Space Expo 2024 was inaugurated today

Updated - September 18, 2024 05:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hemanth C.S.
Bengaluru-based space startup Bellatrix Aerospace on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) unveiled Project 200, an innovative satellite designed to operate at an Ultra-Low Earth Orbit (180 km-250 km) on the inaugural day of the Bengaluru Space Expo 2024.

The startup said that this orbit transforms today’s satellite capabilities exponentially and reimagines the way a satellite connects with the planet.

Game-changing propulsion technology

“Project 200 is a technology demonstration mission to qualify a new unconventional satellite powered by an innovative propulsion system at around 200 km. This technology would become a game changer for satellite owners and operators, revolutionising various applications, including high-resolution Earth observation, telecommunications, and scientific research,” the startup said.

Rohan M. Ganapathy, co-founder, CEO and CTO of Bellatrix Aerospace said, “Traditionally, satellites have been deployed in orbits at altitudes well above 450 km. This altitude choice has been influenced by various considerations, such as the desire to minimise the impact of atmospheric interference on satellite operations. Though it is known that a satellite’s capabilities improve significantly at 200 km, limitations on propulsion technology have prevented satellites from operating at this orbit.”

He added that over the last four years, Bellatrix has been working on solving this. 

Improved capability

“Propulsion is always the heart of a satellite and cracking this part of the puzzle was of crucial importance. We have a breakthrough in propulsion technology that would allow satellites to operate from this orbit for years instead of deorbiting within few days due to drag. We are not just building a propulsion solution, but a first of a kind satellite capable of operating from this altitude,” he added.

Bellatrix said that, at this altitude, a satellite’s capability would improve significantly since the communication latency is reduced by half, image resolution improved by 3X, while also reducing the satellite cost by a significant magnitude.

Published - September 18, 2024 05:20 pm IST

