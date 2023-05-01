May 01, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

What are the facts: Bacteria found in the sediments of the Sunderban delta region can withstand antibiotics, a new study has shown. The bacteria are developing antibiotic-resistant genes (ARG) due to the constant dumping of waste and pollutants in the network of waterbodies. Researchers found bacteria such as Rhizobium, Marinobacter, Arthrobacter and Cycloclasticusn in the sample collected from five islands. These bacteria are adept at degrading heavy pollutants such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). At least 42 ARGs were found at various levels in these bacteria where 17 resistance genes were enriched while 25 were depleted. The study also found the diversity of ARGs in the mangrove region of Sunderbans and Kerala to be much higher than that of China.

What is the context?

Antibiotics play a crucial role in killing pathogenic bacteria which cause infections in animals and humans.

ARGs have significant negative effects on the environment and constitute a direct threat to public health.

Antibiotic overuse or misuse in medical and agricultural settings has long been proven to be a factor in the emergence of ARGs.

More recently, scientists have also been examining the development of antibiotic resistance in natural environments such as soil and water bodies, along with resistance due to plants or animals and human activity.

Why does it matter?