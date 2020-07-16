Science

Watch | Australia’s koalas likely to become extinct by 2050

The Hindu Net Desk 16 July 2020 11:28 IST
Updated: 16 July 2020 11:28 IST

A video on koalas that may become extinct in Australia's New South Wales

Koalas in Australia’s New South Wales are in grave danger. They are likely to become extinct by 2050 if the government does not intervene. This was determined by a parliamentary committee after a year-long inquiry. Several factors have resulted in the fragmentation of the koalas.

