Science
16 July 2020 11:28 IST
Comments
Watch | Australia’s koalas likely to become extinct by 2050
Updated: 16 July 2020 11:28 IST
A video on koalas that may become extinct in Australia's New South Wales
Koalas in Australia’s New South Wales are in grave danger. They are likely to become extinct by 2050 if the government does not intervene. This was determined by a parliamentary committee after a year-long inquiry. Several factors have resulted in the fragmentation of the koalas.
