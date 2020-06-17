Watch | Asiatic lion population increases in Gujarat

17 June 2020 11:27 IST

A video on the rise in the number of Asiatic lions in Gujarat's Gir forest

The number of Asiatic lions in Gujarat's Gir forest has risen. It has grown by almost 29% over the last five years. The lion population now stands at 674, according to the State Forest Department.



This includes 161 male, 260 female, 45 sub adult male, 49 sub adult female, 22 unidentified and 137 cubs. There has been a consistent increase in the population over the years.



Their distribution has also expanded from 22,000 sq. km in 2015 to 30,000 sq. km in 2020. Asiatic lions are present in Protected Areas and agro-pastoral landscapes of Saurashtra.



After some lions were infected with Canine Distemper Virus, measures were taken to protect them. This includes - community participation, use of technology, habitat management, increase in prey base, human-lion conflict mitigation and healthcare.



Experts say that male-female ratio was healthy, with 161 males vs 260 females. This population estimation exercise was carried out on the night of June 5.

