The silicon chip, sourced from silica (and by extension sand) is the foundation of the semiconductor industry and constitute the sinews of the information technology infrastructure. However its properties as a semiconductor are long known to be less than ideal.

While silicon’s structure is extremely conducive to electrons, it is much less accommodating to “holes” — electrons’ positively charged counterparts — and harnessing both is important for some kinds of chips. What’s more, silicon is not very good at conducting heat, which is why overheating issues and expensive cooling systems are common in computers.

Silicon has good electron mobility but poor hole mobility, and other materials such as gallium arsenide, widely used for lasers, similarly have good mobility for electrons but not for holes.

Emerging research shows that a material known as cubic boron arsenide overcomes both of these limitations. It provides high mobility to both electrons and holes, and has excellent thermal conductivity. It is, the researchers say, the best semiconductor material ever found, and maybe the best possible one.

So far, cubic boron arsenide has only been made and tested in small, lab-scale batches that are not uniform. More work will be needed to determine whether cubic boron arsenide can be made in a practical, economical form, much less replace the ubiquitous silicon. But even in the near future, the material could find some uses where its unique properties would make a significant difference, the researchers claim.

The thermal conductivity of cubic boron arsenide is almost 10 times greater than that of silicon. They also showed that the material has a very good bandgap, a property that gives it great potential as a semiconductor material.

