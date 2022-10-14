Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

The mummies were found in unusual positions and with a mix of textiles that pointed to the influence of Spanish colonials.

Reuters
October 14, 2022 11:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed eight centuries-old mummies at a site in the country’s capital. Image for Representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed eight centuries-old mummies at a site in the country's capital, an important find that experts say could point a colonial-era cemetery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Archaeologists on Tuesday were hard at work in Lima's Park of Legends on the coast of central Peru, carefully cleaning the ancient preserved corpses found under the site, including the remains of children.

Park official Lucenida Carrion said the latest find follows an earlier discovery of three mummies, one of which was holding a wooden cross, in early August.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Neanderthals 

"This finding backs our hypothesis that this could be cemetery from the colonial period, at the time of conversion to Christianity or Catholicism," she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The mummies were found in unusual positions and with a mix of textiles that pointed to the influence of Spanish colonials, added field manager Manuel Moron.

Spain's bloody conquest of Peru's Inca empire began in 1532 and lasted four decades. Government officials said the site had been occupied by the Lima and Ychsma people before the Incas.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Other monuments discovered at the same site date back some 2,000 years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
science (general)
archaeology

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app