Why It Matters | Andhra rock questions conditions for life 2M years ago

What are the facts: Two million years ago, a shallow inland sea could have had the right conditions for photosynthetic algae, dolomite deposits from Andhra Pradesh‘s Vempalli, in Cuddapah district, show. Published in Chemical Geology, the study has estimated the temperature and the composition of the sea that most likely would have existed two million years ago, in the Palaeoproterozoic era, when the earth’s atmosphere was being oxygenated. The temperature of the sea would have been around 20° C, according to estimates by the researchers, which is ideal for photosynthetic algae. The study also found that the sea contained light water, instead of the heavy water that was previously thought to have existed during this time.

What is the context?

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science and the University of Tennessee used samples of dolomite deposits found in rocks called chert which are formed by interaction between microbes and seawater.

“[Dolomite] is a direct precipitate from seawater. It provides a signal not only of seawater chemistry but also of seawater temperature,” explained Robert Riding, an author of the study, in a release.

They also collected deposits underneath the chert called dolomitic lime-mud which helped to determine the temperature and composition by analysing carbon and oxygen bonds.

Further analysis of the samples showed that the seawater also contained regular water, contrary to prior belief that only heavy water was found in this era. Regular water is H2O; in heavy water, the hydrogen is replaced by its heavier isotope, deuterium.

Why does it matter?

Earth has not always had the ability to host life. It has gone through multiple stages of heating and cooling, including periods where carbon dioxide levels made it too toxic for life.

In fact, the ‘era of oxygen’ only began 2.2 to 2.4 million years ago, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

Studies such as this have shown that life might still have existed under these harsh conditions. Moreover, it would have absorbed the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and pumped it with oxygen, allowing other lifeforms to evolve.

The study has found evidence that disproves two existing theories. First: earlier studies estimated that sea temperature in this period was around 50° C by only analysing chert samples. Second: the type of water thought to be present during this time was characterised as heavy water; the study showed light water also existed.

