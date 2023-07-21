  • The central result of Amal Kumar Raychaudhuri’s paper, published in 1955, is now known as the Raychaudhuri equation. It was important to the work of Stephen Hawking, Roger Penrose, and others – work that revolutionised general relativity.
  • In Raychaudhuri’s time, it was an open problem as to whether the singularities were bugs introduced by the unrealistic simplicity of the models – or features of reality itself. The question was unsolved because realistic models of the universe were notoriously difficult to solve mathematically.
  • Raychaudhuri studied the motion of bits of matter navigating the fabric of spacetime. Each bit followed the straightest path in space-time. He found that, just like the north-bound ships, the bits of matter were bound to converge to a single point as long as they had positive energy.