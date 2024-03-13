AlphaGeometry and the threat of AI’s takeover of mathematics | Explained Premium March 13, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST The Google DeepMind program can produce auxiliary constructions for geometry problems with no prior human demonstration Mohan R. A few weeks ago, an animated discussion unfolded in a WhatsApp group whose members are mathematicians interested in the Indian Mathematical Olympiad. The spark was a Nature paper that announced a Google DeepMind artificial intelligence (AI) named AlphaGeometry had achieved a milestone: it could solve geometry problems at the level of the International Mathematical Olympiad, nearly matching the prowess of gold medallists. The news evoked a mix of awe, fear, and wonder among us, especially in light of how AI tools like ChatGPT have started to reshape education. Some mathematicians wondered if the advent of AlphaGeometry signals the start of AI’s ascendancy in mathematics. ALSO READ ‘Today, mathematics is not only necessary in daily life but pervasive’ Is this truly the beginning of an AI takeover in mathematics? To answer this question, let’s take a look at the inner workings of AlphaGeometry. How does mathematical logic work? The Nature paper was coauthored by two computer scientists at New York University and two DeepMind researchers. AlphaGeometry is one of DeepMind’s array of AI systems – perhaps the most popular of which is AlphaZero, a deep-learning algorithm that excels at playing chess. Programs like these are part of researchers’ efforts to work up a ladder of complexity, building tools that can perform more complex tasks more reliably. ADVERTISEMENT The AlphaGeometry team has published supplementary information describing the proofs generated by AlphaGeometry for some geometry problems, showcasing its ability to create hundreds of logical steps in proof construction. Let’s start with a simple example from school mathematics. Suppose we only know that for any number a, a + 0 = a. From this, we will be able to prove that for any number a × 0 = 0. How? If a + 0 = 0 for any number a, then we should have 0 + 0 = 0. Thus a × 0 can be written as a × (0 + 0), which is the same as a × 0 + a × 0. So we have the equality a × 0 = (a × 0) + (a × 0). Cancelling a × 0 on both sides of the equation, we can conclude that a × 0 = 0. Here, the entire proof is simply derived from the hypothesis using the rules of logic. Many computer programs can execute such a process but AlphaGeometry stands apart because of its ‘Deductive Database’ – a method that significantly reduces the number of steps in a proof. What is ‘Deductive Database’? Suppose we are given a statement A, and we want to deduce the statement Z. The program can spit out all possible next steps – let’s call them B – that can be deduced from A using the rules of logic. Then it will spit out all possible next steps C that can be deduced from B, and so on. If there are only finitely many steps possible, then it should reach the conclusion Z at some point. But once it reaches Z, it will perform a ‘traceback’ process to find the proof that takes the minimum number of steps. So much for arithmetic and logic; geometry requires something more. In geometry, we use algebraic relations between different kinds of measures to find new relations. For example, we will have used simple techniques in school geometry called ‘angle chasing’, ‘ratio chasing’ and ‘distance chasing’. ALSO READ A (very) basic guide to artificial intelligence

To illustrate the meaning of these ideas, let us take an example from school geometry. Let a, b, and c be three lines on a plane. If we know the angle between a and b and the angle between b and c, we can immediately determine the angle between a and c (see figure 1). This is an example of ‘angle chasing’. Similarly, AlphaGeometry can quickly discover all possible algebraic relationships between some given quantities using its ‘Algebraic Rules’ program.

When it combines its ‘Deductive Database’ and ‘Algebraic Rules’ programs, AlphaGeometry can write complete proofs for most school-level geometry problems.

For example, let A, B, C, and D be any four points on a plane (see figure 2). Suppose by angle chasing we know that the angle between the lines AB and BD is equal to the angle between the lines AC and CD. Then ‘Deductive Database’ can immediately figure out all the four points lie on a circle while ‘Algebraic Rules’ can determine that the angle between the lines BC and CA is equal to the angle between the lines BD and DA.

What are auxiliary constructions?

The combination of these two programs makes AlphaGeometry a very powerful tool. The AlphaGeometry team could solve 14 of the 30 geometry problems in the International Mathematical Olympiad in this way.

This achievement also reveals that a significant amount of difficulty in these problems was not in terms of the ingenuity required to solve them but in the ability to deduce the most number of relations – and computers are better at this than humans.

Fortunately, this ability is not sufficient to prove all problems in geometry, but AlphaGeometry seems to have summited this peak as well.

Mathematics is really a creative field because mathematicians often come up with clever constructions to solve a problem. Their name for such a construction is an auxiliary construction. Auxiliary constructions are not part of what is ‘given’ to us nor what we want to prove, and also illustrate what makes automatic theorem proving difficult. There are infinite ways to build constructions, and human intelligence is required to judge which one to choose for a given problem and how to use it.