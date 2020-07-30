Watch | All you need to know about NASA's Perseverance rover

30 July 2020 16:16 IST

A video explainer on NASA's Perseverance rover

Perseverance rover is part of NASA's Mars Exploration Program. It is a six-wheeled robot that weighs 1,040 kilograms. Perseverance is the largest, heaviest and the most sophisticated vehicle NASA has ever sent to Mars. Following a seven-month journey, Perseverance will land at Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021.



Also read | NASA's next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus

