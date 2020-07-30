Science

Watch | All you need to know about NASA's Perseverance rover

A video explainer on NASA's Perseverance rover

Perseverance rover is part of NASA's Mars Exploration Program. It is a six-wheeled robot that weighs 1,040 kilograms. Perseverance is the largest, heaviest and the most sophisticated vehicle NASA has ever sent to Mars. Following a seven-month journey, Perseverance will land at Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021.

Also read | NASA's next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 4:21:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/all-you-need-to-know-about-the-perseverance-rover/article32228923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY