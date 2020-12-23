Science
23 December 2020 15:50 IST
Watch | All about the new coronavirus variant in Britain
A video explainer on the new virus strain in Britain
A new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has been spreading rapidly in Britain. The strain is referred to by some experts as the B.1.1.7 lineage. They say it is not the first new variant of the pandemic virus. But it is said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the previously dominant strain.
