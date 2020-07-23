Science
23 July 2020 13:10 IST
Comments
Watch | All about the Emirates Mars Mission
Updated: 23 July 2020 13:10 IST
A video on UAE's first mission to Mars
The Emirates Mars Mission is UAEs’ first mission to Mars. The Mars orbiter is named Amal, or Hope Probe. It was launched on July 20, 2020 from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center. It aims to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere, studying daily and seasonal changes.
Also read: UAE chalks plans to build first city on Mars by 2117
More In International Sci-Tech Videos Multimedia Science