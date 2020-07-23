Watch | All about the Emirates Mars Mission

23 July 2020 13:10 IST

A video on UAE's first mission to Mars

The Emirates Mars Mission is UAEs’ first mission to Mars. The Mars orbiter is named Amal, or Hope Probe. It was launched on July 20, 2020 from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center. It aims to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere, studying daily and seasonal changes.

Also read: UAE chalks plans to build first city on Mars by 2117

