Watch | All about the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

05 October 2020 17:44 IST

A video on the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine that was announced in Stockholm

The 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine was announced on October 5. It was awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.” HCV is a blood-borne virus and causes Hepatitis C. The disease is chronic and a major cause of liver inflammation and cancer.



Also read | Explained: 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Advertising

Advertising