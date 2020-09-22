Watch | All about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

22 September 2020 16:03 IST

A video explainer on Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate Sputnik V

Russia was the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine in August. The vaccine has been named as Sputnik V. It was developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute. Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced that it had signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Dr. Reddy’s plans to conduct large human trials of this vaccine. Russia has committed to supplying 100 million doses to India, if these trials turn successful.

Also read: The Hindu Explains | What do we know about Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate Sputnik V?

Advertising

Advertising