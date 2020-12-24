All about astronomy: The Hindu Science Quiz
1/5
1. The Arecibo Observatory, a massive telescope, collapsed on December 1, 2020. What kind of a telescope was it?
A radio telescope “sees” radio waves emitted by radio sources, typically by means of a large parabolic (“dish”) antenna, or arrays of them.
1. The research on one of the following, done using the Arecibo Observatory, fetched the 1993 Nobel Prize in Physics?
The discovery of a new type of pulsar opened up new possibilities for the study of gravitation, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in its citation.
1. Who is considered to be the founder of the field called Radio Astronomy?
1. Who is Jocelyn Bell, and how is she linked to Radio Astronomy?
1. Who is Govind Swarup, and how is he connected to radio telescopes?
He was the prime mover behind the concept, design and installation of the Ooty Radio Telescope and the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope near Pune.
