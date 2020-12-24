Science
A dish of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in Pune. File

All about astronomy: The Hindu Science Quiz

1/5

1. The Arecibo Observatory, a massive telescope, collapsed on December 1, 2020. What kind of a telescope was it?

1. The research on one of the following, done using the Arecibo Observatory, fetched the 1993 Nobel Prize in Physics?

1. Who is considered to be the founder of the field called Radio Astronomy?

1. Who is Jocelyn Bell, and how is she linked to Radio Astronomy?

1. Who is Govind Swarup, and how is he connected to radio telescopes?

All about astronomy: The Hindu Science Quiz

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Articles

Printable version | Dec 24, 2020 4:32:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/all-about-astronomy-the-hindu-science-quiz/article33410470.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY