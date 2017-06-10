AI that can read your mind

Researchers have used fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) and a Deep Neural Network artificial intelligence technique to work out how to read what a person is seeing, remembering, imagining and even dreaming. The team from Kyoto University and ATR Computational Neuroscience laboratory found that brain activity patterns can be translated into signal patterns in artificial simulated neurons in the DNN when both are shown the same image. This pattern is decoded by a decoder which compares the activity to image sets in the database, and came up with the right result with high probability. The researchers feel that this study could pave the way for even understanding consciousness and improving brain-computer interfaces that are used in, for instance, neural prosthetics.