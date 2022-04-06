  • Mechanisms for defence against predators take many forms. A common adaptation is a camouflage, where the animal avoids being eaten by its predator by merging with the background, by adapting specific colouration or shape
  • Sometimes, animals pursue the very opposite tactic to avoid being eaten by predators. Instead of merging into the background, they actually aggressively advertise themselves through colouration or shape that they are not worth eating
  • There are also animals that are not really poisonous or obnoxious in any other way, but sport bright colours that can cheat the predator into believing they are not good to eat: For example, the hornet moth which looks like the yellowjacket wasp