HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aditya-L1, first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, to be launched on Sept. 2

According to ISRO, the spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the sun-earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the earth

August 28, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. File

Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Aditya-L1, first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, will be launched on September 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday

“The launch of Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, is scheduled for September 2, 2023, at 11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota,” ISRO posted on X, formerly Twitter

According to ISRO, the spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the sun-earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the earth. It is expected to take more than 120 days for the spacecraft to reach the L1.

“A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium,” states the Aditya L1 mission profile.

The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles and fields etc.

The seven payloads onboard the satellite are Visible Emission Line Coronagraph, Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope , Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer , High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer , Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment, Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya ) and Advanced Tri-axial High Resolution Digital Magnetometers.

Related Topics

space programme / ISRO

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.