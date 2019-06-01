Additional 33 problematic papers from CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research listed on Pubpeer

There are 33 more papers from the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR), Lucknow that have been posted on Pubpeer website for image manipulation and duplication. This comes a day after 73 problematic papers from CSIR-IITR were found listed on Pubpeer, taking the grand total to 106 papers.

Also Read With 73 problematic papers listed on Pubpeer, IITR Research has a serious problem

It isn't clear if the results in the 106 problematic papers published between 2004 and 2018 by different teams and labs at CSIR-IITR would still be valid or if there would be retractions.

In a 2016 paper in the journal mBio, Dr. Elisabeth M. Bik, Science consultant at Harbers-Bik LLC, San Francisco, California, and others had studied the country of origin for each of the 348 papers with problematic images published in the journal PLOS ONE. And they found that the proportion of papers containing problematic images was higher in the case of China and India, though the majority of papers with such images were from China and the U.S.

Dr. Bik and her team also found that authors of such questionable papers tend to be repeat offenders. This was true in the case of CSIR-IITR researchers too.

1) Atrazine or bisphenol A mediated negative modulation of mismatch repair gene, mlh1 leads to defective oogenesis and reduced female fertility in Drosophila melanogasterDivya Vimal, Sanjay Saini, Ravi Ram Kristipati, Debapratim Kar Chowdhuri

Chemosphere (2019)

2) Over-expression of superoxide dismutase ameliorates Cr(VI) induced adverse effects via modulating cellular immune system of Drosophila melanogasterPrakash Pragya, Arvind Kumar Shukla, Ramesh Chandra Murthy, Malik Zainul Abdin, Debapratim Kar Chowdhuri

PLoS ONE (2014)

3) Induction of hsp70, alterations in oxidative stress markers and apoptosis against dichlorvos exposure in transgenic Drosophila melanogaster: modulation by reactive oxygen speciesSubash Chandra Gupta, Hifzur Rahman Siddique, Neeraj Mathur, Achchhe Lal Vishwakarma, Ranjit Kishore Mishra, Daya Krishna Saxena, Debapratim Kar Chowdhuri

Biochimica et Biophysica Acta (2007)

4) Prenatal Exposure of Cypermethrin Induces Similar Alterations in Xenobiotic-Metabolizing Cytochrome P450s and Rate-Limiting Enzymes of Neurotransmitter Synthesis in Brain Regions of Rat Offsprings During Postnatal DevelopmentAnshuman Singh, Anubha Mudawal, Pratibha Maurya, Rajeev Jain, Saumya Nair, Rajendra K. Shukla, Sanjay Yadav, Dhirendra Singh, Vinay Kumar Khanna, Rajnish Kumar Chaturvedi, Mohana K. R. Mudiam, Rao Sethumadhavan, Mohammad Imran Siddiqi, Devendra Parmar

Molecular Neurobiology (2016)

5) Activation of Autophagic Flux against Xenoestrogen Bisphenol-A-induced Hippocampal Neurodegeneration via AMP kinase (AMPK)/Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) PathwaysSwati Agarwal, Shashi Kant Tiwari, Brashket Seth, Anuradha Yadav, Anshuman Singh, Anubha Mudawal, Lalit Kumar Singh Chauhan, Shailendra Kumar Gupta, Vinay Choubey, Anurag Tripathi, Amit Kumar, Ratan Singh Ray, Shubha Shukla, Devendra Parmar, Rajnish Kumar Chaturvedi

Journal of Biological Chemistry (2015)

6) Proteomic approaches to investigate age related vulnerability to lindane induced neurodegenerative effects in ratsAnubha Mudawal, Ankita Srivastava, Anshuman Singh, Jai Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Manisha Mishra, Pradhyumna K. Singh, Vinay K. Khanna, Devendra Parmar

Food and Chemical Toxicology (2018)

7) Plasma Fibrinogen Is a Natural Deterrent to Amyloid β-Induced Platelet Activation and Neuronal ToxicityVijay K Sonkar, Paresh P Kulkarni, Susheel N Chaurasia, Ayusman Dash, Abhishek Jauhari, Devendra Parmar, Sanjay Yadav, Debabrata Dash

Molecular Medicine (2016)

8) Prenatal exposure to lambda-cyhalothrin alters brain dopaminergic signaling in developing ratsYogesh K. Dhuriya, Pranay Srivastava, Rajendra K. Shukla, Richa Gupta, Dhirendra Singh, Devendra Parmar, Aditya B. Pant, Vinay K. Khanna

Toxicology (2017)

9) In vitro induction of cytotoxicity and DNA strand breaks in CHO cells exposed to cypermethrin, pendimethalin and dichlorvosSushila Patel, Mahima Bajpayee, Alok Kumar Pandey, Devendra Parmar, Alok Dhawan

Toxicology in Vitro (2007)

10) Proteomic approaches to investigate age related vulnerability to lindane induced neurodegenerative effects in ratsAnubha Mudawal, Ankita Srivastava, Anshuman Singh, Jai Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Manisha Mishra, Pradhyumna K. Singh, Vinay K. Khanna, Devendra Parmar

Food and Chemical Toxicology (2018)

11) Prenatal exposure to lambda-cyhalothrin alters brain dopaminergic signaling in developing ratsYogesh K. Dhuriya, Pranay Srivastava, Rajendra K. Shukla, Richa Gupta, Dhirendra Singh, Devendra Parmar, Aditya B. Pant, Vinay K. Khanna

Toxicology (2017)

12) Involvement of PKA/DARPP-32/PP1α and β- arrestin/Akt/GSK-3β Signaling in Cadmium-Induced DA-D2 Receptor-Mediated Motor Dysfunctions: Protective Role of QuercetinRicha Gupta, Rajendra K. Shukla, Ankita Pandey, Tanuj Sharma, Yogesh K. Dhuriya, Pranay Srivastava, Manjul P. Singh, Mohammad Imran Siddiqi, Aditya B. Pant, Vinay K. Khanna

Scientific Reports (2018)

13) Anomalies in ovary following oral exposure to oxytocin: mechanistic studiesManjari Mishra, Vivek Mishra, Bhushan P. Chaudhuri, Vinay K. Khanna, Sanjay Mehrotra, Shakir Ali, Mukul Das

Reproductive toxicology (Elmsford, N.Y.) (2013)

14) Differentiating neurons derived from human umbilical cord blood stem cells work as a test system for developmental neurotoxicityMahendra P. Kashyap, Vivek Kumar, Abhishek K. Singh, Vinay K. Tripathi, Sadaf Jahan, Ankita Pandey, Ritesh K. Srivastava, Vinay K. Khanna, Aditya B. Pant

Molecular Neurobiology (2015)

15) Expression and inducibility of cytochrome P450s (CYP1A1, 2B6, 2E1, 3A4) in human cord blood CD34(+) stem cell-derived differentiating neuronal cellsAbhishek K. Singh, Mahendra P. Kashyap, Sadaf Jahan, Vivek Kumar, Vinay K. Tripathi, Maqsood A. Siddiqui, Sanjay Yadav, Vinay K. Khanna, Vinita Das, Swatantra K. Jain, Aditya B. Pant

Toxicological sciences : an official journal of the Society of Toxicology (2012)

16) PI3K/Akt/GSK3β induced CREB activation ameliorates arsenic mediated alterations in NMDA receptors and associated signaling in rat hippocampus: Neuroprotective role of curcuminPranay Srivastava, Yogesh K. Dhuriya, Vivek Kumar, Akriti Srivastava, Richa Gupta, Rajendra K. Shukla, Rajesh S. Yadav, Hari N. Dwivedi, Aditya B. Pant, Vinay K. Khanna

Neurotoxicology (2018)

17) Depolymerized chitosans functionalized with bPEI as carriers of nucleic acids and tuftsin-tethered conjugate for macrophage targetingSushil K. Tripathi, Ritu Goyal, Mahendra P. Kashyap, Aditya B. Pant, Wahajul Haq, Pradeep Kumar, Kailash C. Gupta

Biomaterials (2012)

18) Citrinin-generated reactive oxygen species cause cell cycle arrest leading to apoptosis via the intrinsic mitochondrial pathway in mouse skinRahul Kumar, Premendra D. Dwivedi, Alok Dhawan, Mukul Das, Kausar M. Ansari

Toxicological Sciences (2011)

19) A novel function of TLR4 in mediating the immunomodulatory effect of Benzanthrone, an environmental pollutantPrachi Tewari, Payal Mandal, Ruchi Roy, Somya Asthana, Premendra D Dwivedi, Mukul Das, Anurag Tripathi

Toxicology Letters (2017)

20) Purification, characterization and allergenicity assessment of 26 kDa protein, a major allergen from Cicer arietinumAlok Kumar Verma, Akanksha Sharma, Sandeep Kumar, Rinkesh Kumar Gupta, Dinesh Kumar, Kriti Gupta, B.H. Giridhar, Mukul Das, Premendra D. Dwivedi

Molecular Immunology (2016)

21) ZnO nanoparticles induced adjuvant effect via toll-like receptors and Src signaling in Balb/c miceRuchi Roy, Dinesh Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, Parul Gupta, Bhushan P. Chaudhari, Anurag Tripathi, Mukul Das, Premendra D. Dwivedi

Toxicology Letters (2014)

22) Ochratoxin A-induced cell proliferation and tumor promotion in mouse skin by activating the expression of cyclin-D1 and cyclooxygenase-2 through nuclear factor-kappa B and activator protein-1Rahul Kumar, Shamshad Alam, Bhushan P Chaudhari, Premendra D Dwivedi, Swatantra K Jain, Kausar M Ansari, Mukul Das

Carcinogenesis (2013)

23) Anomalies in ovary following oral exposure to oxytocin: mechanistic studiesManjari Mishra, Vivek Mishra, Bhushan P. Chaudhuri, Vinay K. Khanna, Sanjay Mehrotra, Shakir Ali, Mukul Das

Reproductive toxicology (Elmsford, N.Y.) (2013)

24) Mechanism of uptake of ZnO nanoparticles and inflammatory responses in macrophages require PI3K mediated MAPKs signalingRuchi Roy, Vyom Parashar, L.K.S. Chauhan, Rishi Shanker, Mukul Das, Anurag Tripathi, Premendra Dhar Dwivedi

Toxicology in Vitro (2014)

25) Zinc oxide nanoparticles induce apoptosis by enhancement of autophagy via PI3K/Akt/mTOR inhibitionRuchi Roy, Sunil Kumar Singh, L.K.S. Chauhan, Mukul Das, Anurag Tripathi, Premendra D. Dwivedi

Toxicology Letters (2014)

26) Benzanthrone induced immunotoxicity via oxidative stress and inflammatory mediators in Balb/c micePrachi Tewari, Ruchi Roy, Sakshi Mishra, Payal Mandal, Ashish Yadav, Bhushan P. Chaudhari, Rajnish K. Chaturvedi, Premendra D. Dwivedi, Anurag Tripathi, Mukul Das

Immunobiology (2015)

27) Phaseolin: a 47.5kDa protein of red kidney bean (Phaseolus vulgaris L.) plays a pivotal role in hypersensitivity induction —Sandeep Kumar, Alok Kumar Verma, Akanksha Sharma, Ruchi Roy, Dinesh Kumar, Giridhar BH, Anurag Tripathi, Bhushan P. Chaudhari, Mukul Das, S.K. Jain, Premendra D. Dwivedi —

International Immunopharmacology (2014)

28) Cutaneous exposure to clinically-relevant pigeon pea (Cajanus cajan) proteins promote TH2-dependent sensitization and IgE-mediated anaphylaxis in Balb/c miceRinkesh Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar, Kriti Gupta, Akanksha Sharma, Ruchi Roy, Alok Kumar Verma, Bhushan P. Chaudhari, Mukul Das, Irfan Ahmad Ansari, Premendra D. Dwivedi

Journal of Immunotoxicology (2016)

29) Mechanism of Nanotization-Mediated Improvement in the Efficacy of Caffeine Against 1-Methyl-4-Phenyl-1,2,3,6-Tetrahydropyridine-Induced ParkinsonismNaveen Kumar Singhal, Swati Agarwal, Priyanka Bhatnagar, Manindra Nath Tiwari, Shashi Kant Tiwari, Garima Srivastava, Pradeep Kumar, Brashket Seth, Devendra Kumar Patel, Rajnish Kumar Chaturvedi, Mahendra Pratap Singh, Kailash Chand Gupta

Journal of Biomedical Nanotechnology (2015)

30) Trans-blood brain barrier delivery of dopamine-loaded nanoparticles reverses functional deficits in parkinsonian rats

Richa Pahuja, Kavita Seth, Anshi Shukla, Rakesh Shukla, Priyanka Bhatnagar, Lalit Kumar Singh Chauhan, Prem Narain Saxena, Jharna Arun, Bhushan Pradosh Chaudhari, Devendra Kumar Patel, Sheelendra Pratap Singh, Rakesh Shukla, Vinay Kumar Khanna, Pradeep Kumar, Rajnish Kumar Chaturvedi, Kailash Chand Gupta

ACS Nano (2015)

31) Engineered polyallylamine nanoparticles for efficient in vitro transfectionAtul Pathak, Anita Aggarwal, Raj K. Kurupati, Soma Patnaik, Archana Swami, Yogendra Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Suresh P. Vyas, Kailash C. Gupta

Pharmaceutical Research (2007)

32) Synthesis of biocompatible iron oxide nanoparticles as a drug delivery vehicleKrupa Kansara, Pal Patel, Ritesh K Shukla, Alok Pandya, Rishi Shanker, Ashutosh Kumar, Alok Dhawan

International Journal of Nanomedicine (2018)

33) Resveratrol Prevents the Cellular Damages Induced by Monocrotophos via PI3K Signaling Pathway in Human Cord Blood Mesenchymal Stem Cells

S. Jahan, D. Kumar, S. Singh, V. Kumar, A. Srivastava, A. Pandey, C. S. Rajpurohit, V. K. Khanna, A. B. Pant

Molecular Neurobiology (2018)