Watch | Abel prize for 2022 awarded to Dennis P. Sullivan

The Abel Prize is awarded annually to outstanding mathematicians. It was established by the Norwegian Government in 2002, and is managed by The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters. This year, it has been awarded to Professor Dennis Parnell Sullivan.

Prof. Sullivan is from the City University of New York and the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He was awarded the prize “For his groundbreaking contributions to topology in its broadest sense, and in particular its algebraic, geometric and dynamical aspects.”


