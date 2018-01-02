A robot that sweats while exercising

Scientists have developed a new humanoid robot that can perform exercises like sit-ups and push-ups, and even sweat, just like humans.
The robot has an artificial perspiration system and anatomically resembles the musculoskeletal intricacy of a human boy.
Developed by scientists at the University of Tokyo, the robot called Kengoro can be used as crash test dummies, and to design muscle analytics for athletes and sports.
Kengoro is the most advanced iteration of a series that began in 2001 with a bot named Kenta. Its most interesting development is the artificial perspiration system, according to a study published in the journal Science Robotics.
The system not only mimics the way human beings sweat, but also prevents overheating of the robot by running water through its skeletal frame and allowing steam to vent out of small outlets.
