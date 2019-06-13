A non-flower, but just as bright for insects

The journey of food involves insect pollinators for 75% of crops, but what cues make them pick specific flowers?

Researchers from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) here, who have co-published a study on why pollinators prefer some flowers over others, are turning to art to take their inquiry further.

Recent studies point to an alarming decline in insect populations, making the study important.

The scientists have teamed up with the Thomas Pausz Studio in an ‘art-as-science’ project that utilises art and design knowledge. This, they say, will help them develop better ways to attract dwindling pollinator populations. Their work is currently on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London.

Colour or shape?

Researchers from Uppsala University in Sweden, Flinders University in Australia and NCBS, Bengaluru, looked at the preferences of pollinators across continents. “We studied hoverflies, highly prolific pollinators found on every continent except Antarctica. We replicated cues from flowers — colour, shape, size, odour — in the form of artificial flower lures,” said Shannon Olsson from NCBS. The team found some lures were attractive to hoverflies only in certain environments, but there was one flower lure that was attractive everywhere.

“This was exciting as it suggested the possibility of a universal lure. We didn’t know which cues were important – colour, odour, shape, or more,” she said.

The researchers approached artist Thomas Pausz at Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology to create the non-flower. “To translate ideas, we used paper, films and UV light,” he said. The result is six ‘non-flower’ artefacts on show at the V&A alongside Virtual Reality films based on fractal geometries. “The structures echo scientists’ findings — pollinators prefer flowers with many edges,” said Mr. Pausz.

The actual artefacts were realised using a 3D printing machine.