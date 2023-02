Emmy Noether faced sexism and Nazism – 100 years later her contributions to ring theory still influence modern math

February 11, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

2021 marked the 100th anniversary of Noether’s landmark paper on ring theory, a branch of theoretical mathematics that is still fascinating and challenging.

