There is no session on science and spirituality, clarifies Narayana Rao

“There is no session on ‘Science and Spirituality’ at the 104th Indian Science Congress (ISC) to be held in Tirupati from January 3-7,” D. Narayana Rao, the general president of the ISC clarified to The Hindu.
Dr. Rao’s clarification was in response to Dr. P.M. Bhargava’s remarks at a press conference in Hyderabad a couple of days ago.
Criticised organisers
Dr. Bhargava had criticised the organisers of the Tirupati Indian Science Congress and the Centre for purportedly planning a session on ‘Science and Spirituality..
Later, Dr. Bhargava had told The Hindu that ‘science and spirituality’ was itself the ‘theme of the ISC’.
However, Dr. Rao said the actual theme of the Indian Science Congress is ‘Science and Technology for National Development’.
