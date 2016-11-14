Supermoon phenomenon

The moon rises over the city of Hobart, on November 14, 2016 in Hobart, Australia. A super moon occurs when a full moon passes closer to earth than usual, with the November 14th moon expected to be closer than it has been in over 70 years. Photo: Getty Images

The moon rises over the city of Hobart, on November 14, 2016 in Hobart, Australia. A super moon occurs when a full moon passes closer to earth than usual, with the November 14th moon expected to be closer than it has been in over 70 years. Photo: Getty Images