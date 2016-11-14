Supermoon phenomenon

A view of supermoon from Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. Photo: R.Ragu
The supermoon rising from the Nilgiri Hills. Photo:M.Sathyamoorthy
The moon rises over the city of Hobart, on November 14, 2016 in Hobart, Australia. A super moon occurs when a full moon passes closer to earth than usual, with the November 14th moon expected to be closer than it has been in over 70 years. Photo: Getty Images
The supermoon in Bengaluru. Photo : Bhagya Prakash K
A "supermoon" rises behind small sculptures standing on the roof of a tower in the Forbidden City in Beijing. Skygazers headed to high-rise buildings, ancient forts and beaches on November 14 to witness the closest "supermoon" to Earth in almost seven decades, hoping for dramatic photos and spectacular surf. The moon will be the closest to Earth since 1948 at a distance of 356,509 kilometres, creating what NASA described as "an extra-supermoon". Photo: AFP
The moon rises above California. Photo: AP
The moon rises behind mobile phone towers in Kolkata. Photo: AP
The supermoon is seen over the historical Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: REUTERS