GSLV’s cryogenic upper stage tested successfully

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s Propulsion Research Complex at Mahendragiri, about 60 km from here, successfully conducted the stage level test of GSLV MK III’s cryogenic upper stage C-25 on Wednesday night.
Accompanied by his colleagues at IPRC, ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar witnessed the test that lasted about 50 seconds from 8.40 p.m. “The 50-second long test of C-25 of the country’s most powerful launch vehicle that can carry satellites weighing 4,000 kg was successful,” said sources.
The cryogenic upper stage of the GSLV is the large C-25, the most difficult component of the launch vehicle to be developed. It will be powered by the indigenously developed CE-20 engine.
