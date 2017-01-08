A fully biocompatible cell-level motility engine

In science fiction, we are familiar with instances of how tiny particles are dragged along by some artificial mechanism within the body – robotic cures, external control of the mind, drug delivery, the examples abound. Now a Chennai-based group - Ronojoy Adhikari from Institute of Mathematical Sciences and P. B. Sunil Kumar and Raj Kumar Manna from IIT Madras - has come up with a workable design for a system using which nanosized particles can be made to move through a viscous liquid like blood without the application of external energy. Unlike in earlier schemes, the process is entirely biocompatible and does not involve the application of external magnetic fields etc. The research will appear in Journal of Chemical Physics.

The concept is that you have the cargo to be delivered inside a small micro-sized colloidal particle, which could also have a small piece of magnetite. This colloidal particle is attached to a string of active particles. These active particles by converting biochemical energy stored in ATP or carbohydrates into mechanical energy, make wavy or spiral movements that propel the colloidal particle through the viscous medium. Using a small magnetic field, of strengths that are safe for the human body, can be used to move this motility engine in the preferred direction.

“In this paper we show that it is possible to design synthetic filaments which can beat and work as motility engines for colloidal transport. We have provided a design for a fully biocompatible motility engine that can be put to a variety of uses,” says Raj Kumar Manna, a research scholar at the physics department of IIT Madras, first author of the paper.

For tiny cell-sized objects, take even a blood cell moving within the plasma, simply diffusing through the medium is too slow and inefficient a process because of the viscosity of the fluid in question which drags the body backward. It would be like a person trying to swim through honey or molasses - they would need to spend much more energy than while swimming in water to traverse the same distance in a given time. In real life, micro-organisms and cells overcome this problem by what is called active transport – at the extra-cellular level, in some cases, this is achieved by having cilia or hairlike filaments that “beat” and move the surrounding fluid, thereby giving rise to motion. Two among myriad examples of bodies moving inside the body using active transport are sperms and the ciliary layer in the lung.

Earlier work, which proved such things can happen outside of science fiction, showed that an inert sperm cell could be transported by an external motility engine to reach an egg cell within the uterus and fertilise it. But this involved the use of an external AC magnetic field to energise the vesicle and make it move towards the egg. The work by Manna et al on the other hand is completely biocompatible.

“The most important component of the work is the idea that stringing together active particles into a filament can generate enough power to transport a colloid. The challenging part was to incorporate the effect of fluid motion on the transport of the colloid. We use high performance computing facility to compute this hydrodynamic interaction,” says Prof. Sunil Kumar of IIT Madras. As a next step, “We want to include increasing degree of realism in our analysis: look at an environment that is more like blood, look at geometries which are more like branched capillaries, explore designs for greater energy efficiency and talk more closely with experimentalists,” says Prof. Adhikari of Institute of Mathematical Sciences. “People have been designing drugs on the computer for a long time. This is possibly the first instance where a realistic drug delivery engine has been designed on the computer,” he adds.