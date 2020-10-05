2020 Nobel: Three scientists share Prize in Physiology or Medicine

05 October 2020 15:05 IST

The 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.”

The Nobel Prize in physics will be announced tomorrow at around 3.15 p.m. IST. It will be followed by chemistry on Wednesday, literature on Thursday and peace on Friday. The economics prize wraps things up on Monday, October 12.

