Science

2020 Nobel: Three scientists share Prize in Physiology or Medicine

The 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.”

The Nobel Prize in physics will be announced tomorrow at around 3.15 p.m. IST. It will be followed by chemistry on Wednesday, literature on Thursday and peace on Friday. The economics prize wraps things up on Monday, October 12.

