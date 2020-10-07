Science
07 October 2020 19:01 IST
Watch | 2020 Chemistry Nobel for developing CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors
Updated: 07 October 2020 19:01 IST
A video on the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry which was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna
The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna. It was awarded “for the development of a method for genome editing.” They developed the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. It is considered an important tool in gene technology.
