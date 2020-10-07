Watch | 2020 Chemistry Nobel for developing CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors

07 October 2020 19:01 IST

A video on the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry which was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna. It was awarded “for the development of a method for genome editing.” They developed the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. It is considered an important tool in gene technology.

Also read | Explained: 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Advertising

Advertising