Science Quiz: on Nobel Prize
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1. In which year were the first Nobel Prizes awarded
In his will, which he signed in 1895, Alfred Nobel declared that a major portion of his fortune should go into awarding prizes in five areas. After four years of convincing, the prizes were set up and the first prizes were awarded on Dec 10, 1901.
1. Who was given the first Nobel prize in physics?
Wilhelm Rontgen. In 1895, the public was chilled by images showing the inside of a hand, created by a mysterious and invisible set of rays discovered by Rontgen – for this discovery – of the x-rays – he was awarded the Nobel prize in 1901.
1. Which is the total number of times since their inception that the Nobel prizes have not been awarded?
Since its inception in 1901, 49 times the prize has been not given. This is allowed by the statute which says that if none of the works under consideration is found to be of the indicated importance the prize may be deferred for a year or the prize money added to the Foundation’s restricted funds.
1. How many of the Nobel prizes have gone to women?
1. Who is the oldest person to have received the Nobel Prize until 2020?
John Goodenough. At 97 years of age, John Goodenough is the oldest person to have received the Nobel Prize from 1901 to 2020.
