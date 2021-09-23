Science Quiz: on bats
1. Bats are the second most common group of mammals after rodents. How many species of bats are there in the world?
1. Kitti’s hog-nosed bat is the smallest of the bats. It has another distinction. What is it?
1. Approximately how many species of plants depend on bats for pollination?
1. The scientific name for bats is Chiroptera. What does it mean in Greek?
1. There are two main types of bats: microbats and megabats. Which of the following is the one of the main differences between the two types?
