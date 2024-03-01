Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Woodpeckers
1 / 5 | What is a group of woodpeckers called?
- A murder
- A bevvy
- A descent
- A kettle
Many different types of birds have their names when it comes to a group, or flock, of them. A group of woodpeckers is called a “descent”.Next
2 / 5 | This species of woodpecker has a complex social system.
- Pileated woodpecker
- Yellow-bellied sapsucker
- Red-bellied woodpecker
- Acorn woodpecker
Unlike other types of woodpeckers, Acorn Woodpeckers will live in groups of 10-16 other birds. They will cooperatively breed within the group, hoard food by jamming nuts into holes in trees, and work as a team to guard their food caches by using warning signs and communication with each other.Next
3 / 5 | What sort of modifications do woodpeckers have to avoid headaches while pecking at trees?
- A bone found in the skull
- A hollow skull
- A bone in its beak
- Air pocket in the skull
The hyoid bone, found in the skull of woodpeckers starts at the nostril and divides into two parts that wrap around their entire skull to the back of their head. This shape acts as a shock absorber, stabilizes the skull, and protects the brain from being rattled around too violently.Next
4 / 5 | What type of trees do woodpeckers prefer?
- Half dead trees
- Dead trees
- Fully alive trees
- Saplings
Woodpeckers like dead or dying trees where the heartwood is already soft, this makes it easier for them to excavate out their nest cavities.Next
5 / 5 | How do woodpeckers dig deep into crevices for insects?
- They set traps
- They claw to dig deep
- They use their beaks
- They use their unusually long tongues
Woodpeckers as well as hummingbirds are among those with extra long tongues. They can wrap their tongues around the back of their skull.Next
