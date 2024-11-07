Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Vampire Bats
1 / 5 | Where are vampire bats typically found?
- Europe
- Africa
- Central and South America
- Australia
Common vampire bats range from northern Mexico through Central America, and south into the South American countries of Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.Next
2 / 5 | What do vampire bats primarily feed on?
- Insects
- Plant nectar
- Fruits
- Blood
This nocturnal, flying mammal feeds exclusively on the blood of other animals. To eat the blood, the vampire bat is equipped with sharp incisor teeth that are used to nip a small piece of flesh.Next
3 / 5 | Vampire bats have an anticoagulant in their saliva that helps blood flow from their prey. What nickname is given to this enzyme?
- Draculin
- Hemogoblin
- Sanguein
- Batulin
Draculin (named after Count Dracula) is a glycoprotein found in the saliva of vampire bats.Next
4 / 5 | How do vampire bats find their prey in the dark?
- Sharp eyesight
- Echolocation and heat sensors
- Sense of smell
- All of the above
Researchers discovered that the vampire bats can locate prey by sensing the sound of an animal breathing. These bats can even recognize the breathing patterns of one animal, like a cow, and return to feed from it night after night.Next
5 / 5 | Which species of vampire bats feed on birds instead of mammals?
- Common vampire bat
- Hairy-legged vampire bat
- White-winged vampire bat
- Both C and D
The hairy-legged vampire bat and white-winged vampire bat feed primarily on the blood of birds.Next
YOUR SCORE
Published - November 07, 2024