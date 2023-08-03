Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the Manhattan Project

1 / 5 | What was the name of the process that powers atom bombs? Nuclear Fusion

Oxidation

Nuclear fission

Combustion When the nucleus of an atom splits into lighter nuclei through a nuclear reaction the process is termed as nuclear fission. Next

2 / 5 | Which elements were used to trigger nuclear fission in the Manhattan Project? Uranium, plutonium

Thorium

Radium, Polonium

Krypton, radon The weapons produced by the Manhattan Project were based solely upon the principles of nuclear fission of uranium 235 and plutonium 239. Next

3 / 5 | What was the nickname of the atomic test bomb that was used during the Trinity Test? Fat Man

Little Boy

Downfall

Gadget The nuclear test of the first detonation of a nuclear weapon was codenamed Trinity, but the atomic device was nicknamed The Gadget. The date of the Trinity test, July 16 1945, is usually considered to be the beginning of the Atomic Age. Next

4 / 5 | Apart from his work in the development atomic bomb, which other field of physics was Robert Oppenheimer was closely associated with? Thermodynamics

Quantum mechanics

Electromagnetism

Magnetism In 1927, Robert Oppenheimer and Max Born came up with the Born-Oppenheimer Approximation which is a bedrock of quantum mechanical calculations. The Approximation is the assumption that the electronic motion and the nuclear motion in molecules can be separated. Next

5 / 5 | Who is credited for the discovery of nuclear fission? Robert Oppenheimer and Enrico Fermi

Homi Bhabha

John Cockcroft and Walther Bothe

Otto Hahn, Fritz Strassmann, Lise Meitne In 1938 Otto Hahn, Lise Meitner, and Fritz Strassmann became the first to recognize that the uranium atom, when bombarded by neutrons, actually split. Hahn received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1944. Next