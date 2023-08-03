HamberMenu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the Manhattan Project
Premium

This week’s science quiz is on the Manhattan Project.

August 03, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the Manhattan Project
A sign marks the location of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park Visitor Center in Los Alamos, New Mexico, U.S., July 30, 2023.
1 / 5 | What was the name of the process that powers atom bombs?
  • Nuclear Fusion
  • Oxidation
  • Nuclear fission
  • Combustion
