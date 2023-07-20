Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On sand and sandstorms
1 / 5 | How are sand dunes formed?
- By volcanic activity
- By glaciers moving across the land
- By strong winds blowing sand into piles
- By rivers depositing sediment
Sand dunes are created when wind deposits sand on top of each other until a small mound starts to formNext
2 / 5 | Which compound makes up sand?
- Silica
- Sodium Chloride
- Magnesium
- Aluminium Oxide
Sand is usually made of Silica. Also called silicon dioxide (SiO2), it is the compound that makes up most of the earth’s crust.Next
3 / 5 | What is a sandstorm?
- A heavy rainstorm with sand mixed in
- A swirling mass of sand and dust carried by strong winds
- A cloud formation made entirely of sand
- A type of sand sculpture created by artists
Sandstorm, also called dust storm, is a meteorological phenomenon common in arid and semi-arid regions. They arise when a gust front or other strong wind blows loose sand and dirt from a dry surface.Next
4 / 5 | Which desert is famous for its large sand dunes known as “singing dunes”?
- Sahara Desert
- Gobi Desert
- Arabian Desert
- Namib Desert
Namib desert’s singing sand is also called whistling sand, barking sand or singing dune, The sound emission is caused by wind passing over dunes or by walking on the sand.Next
5 / 5 | What is the correct term for a mini sandstorm that forms on a beach and moves inland?
- Desertification
- Dust devil
- Haboob
- Sand spout
Sand spout is a pillar of sand, similar in appearance to a waterspout, raised by the strong inflowing and ascending currents of a whirlwind of a small radius.Next
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/5RETAKE THE QUIZ
COMMents
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
COMMents
SHARE