Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Primates

July 06, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Q: Which primate shares 98% of DNA with humans?

Humans share around 98% of their DNA with gorillas. They are the next closest living relatives to humans after chimpanzees and bonobos.

Chimpanzees

Langur

Gorillas

Lemur

A: 3

Q: Where are the red-haired orangutans found?

Orangutans are found on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra. However, a century ago, orangutans lived in forests all across southeast Asia – from southern China to the Indonesian island of Java.

Australia

India

Sri Lanka

Borneo and Sumatra

A: 4

Q: Which famous primatologist first realised that chimpanzees used tools?

Dr. Jane Goodall was the first to observe that chimpanzees use tools. This was one of the three significant observations that changed the perception of chimpanzees. The other two observations being chimpanzees are omnivores and they make tools.

Jane Goodall

Shirley Strum

Agustin Fuentes

Diane Fossey

A: 1

Q: This species of greater apes live in matriarchal groups. Name the species.

Bonobos, found in the equatorial forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo, live in matriarchal groups of up to 100 members.

Macaques

Lemurs

Bonobos

Chimpanzees

A: 3

Q: Primates swinging from branch to branch. What is this type of locomotion called?

Brachiation, or arm swinging, is a form of arboreal locomotion in which primates swing from tree limb to tree limb using only their arms.

Terrestrial locomotion

Brachiation

Fossorial locomotion

Swimming

A: 2