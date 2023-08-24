Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Indian Scientists

Q: Who was the Indian physicist known for his groundbreaking work on the Bose-Einstein statistics and for having a type of subatomic particle named after him?
Satyendra Nath Bose was a mathematician and physicist specializing in theoretical physics. He is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s, in developing the foundation for Bose–Einstein statistics and the theory of the Bose–Einstein condensate.
C.V. Raman
Srinivasa Ramanujan
Satyendra Nath Bose
Homi Bhabha
A: 3
Q: Which Indian space scientist is often referred to as the “Missile Man of India”?
Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. Dr Kalam is best known for starting the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) where he played a major role in the development and operationalisation of Agni and Prithvi missiles.
Dr. Homi Bhabha
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam
Vikram Sarabhai
Dr. CV Raman
A: 2
Q: Dr. Janaki Ammal was the first female scientist to receive the Padma Shri Award. What was her area of expertise?
Dr. Janaki Ammal was the first Indian scientist to have received the Padma Shri Award in 1977. Her most renowned work is on sugarcane and Brinjal.
Botany
Microwave engineering
Medicine
Chemistry
A: 1.
Q: Which Indian chemist was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 for his research on the structure and function of ribosome?
Dr. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan is an Indian-born British and American structural biologist who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009. He and other researchers used a method known as x-ray crystallography to map the structure of ribosomes in 2000.
Dr. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan
Dr. S Chandrasekhar
Dr. Har Gobind Khorana
Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar
A: A
Q: Who was the first Indian woman to visit Antarctica?
Dr. Aditi Pant, is an Indian oceanographer who visited Antarctica in 1983 as part of the Indian Antarctic Program.
Dr. Indira Hinduja
Dr. Sunetra Gupta
Dr. Rajeshwari Chatterjee
Dr. Aditi Pant
A: 4
