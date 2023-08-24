Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Indian Scientists

August 24, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

Q: Who was the Indian physicist known for his groundbreaking work on the Bose-Einstein statistics and for having a type of subatomic particle named after him?

Satyendra Nath Bose was a mathematician and physicist specializing in theoretical physics. He is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s, in developing the foundation for Bose–Einstein statistics and the theory of the Bose–Einstein condensate.

C.V. Raman

Srinivasa Ramanujan

Satyendra Nath Bose

Homi Bhabha

A: 3

Q: Which Indian space scientist is often referred to as the “Missile Man of India”?

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. Dr Kalam is best known for starting the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) where he played a major role in the development and operationalisation of Agni and Prithvi missiles.

Dr. Homi Bhabha

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Vikram Sarabhai

Dr. CV Raman

A: 2

Q: Dr. Janaki Ammal was the first female scientist to receive the Padma Shri Award. What was her area of expertise?

Dr. Janaki Ammal was the first Indian scientist to have received the Padma Shri Award in 1977. Her most renowned work is on sugarcane and Brinjal.

Botany

Microwave engineering

Medicine

Chemistry

A: 1.

Q: Which Indian chemist was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 for his research on the structure and function of ribosome?

Dr. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan is an Indian-born British and American structural biologist who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009. He and other researchers used a method known as x-ray crystallography to map the structure of ribosomes in 2000.

Dr. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan

Dr. S Chandrasekhar

Dr. Har Gobind Khorana

Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar

A: A

Q: Who was the first Indian woman to visit Antarctica?

Dr. Aditi Pant, is an Indian oceanographer who visited Antarctica in 1983 as part of the Indian Antarctic Program.

Dr. Indira Hinduja

Dr. Sunetra Gupta

Dr. Rajeshwari Chatterjee

Dr. Aditi Pant

A: 4

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.