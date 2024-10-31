Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Drones
1 / 5 | What is the primary function of a drone’s GPS system?
- To capture images
- To navigate and maintain position
- To power the drone
- To enhance battery life
The primary function of a drone’s GPS system is to provide accurate navigation and positioning.Next
2 / 5 | Which type of drone is commonly used for delivering packages?
- Racing drones
- Fixed-wing drones
- Multi-rotor drones
- Hybrid drones
A delivery drone’s design configuration is typically defined by the use-case of what is being delivered, and where it must be delivered to. A common configuration is a multirotor - such as a quadcopter or octocopter.Next
3 / 5 | What is the term for the technology that allows drones to avoid obstacles autonomously?
- Stabilization
- Collision avoidance
- Altitude hold
- Flight planning
The technology that allows drones to avoid obstacles autonomously is called collision advance.Next
4 / 5 | What is a common use of drones in agriculture?
- Building infrastructure
- Crop monitoring and spraying
- Delivering mail
- Search and rescue
Drones can be used to spray chemicals like fertilizers, pesticides, etc. based on the spatial variability of the crops and field.Next
5 / 5 | Which material is often used to make drone frames for their lightweight properties?
- Steel
- Plastic
- Carbon fiber
- Wood
Most frames use carbon fibers because of their lightweight properties.Next
