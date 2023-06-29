Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Bones
1 / 5 | How many bones does an adult human have?
- 196
- 216
- 169
- 206
The human body has 206 bones. Each bone plays a very important role in making all the mechanics of your body function properly.Next
2 / 5 | Where is the smallest bone in the human body?
- Finger
- Ear
- Toes
- Neck
The tiniest bone in your body is the stapes, which is located in the inner ear. This bone is sometimes referred to as the stirrup because of its Y form. The stapes help convert sounds you hear into waves your brain can interpret.Next
3 / 5 | Which part of the bone produces red blood cells?
- Bone marrow
- Shell
- Cartilage
- Endosteum
Most bones have bone marrow in the centre, which is filled with blood vessels. There are two types of bone marrow: red and yellow. Blood stem cells found in red marrow produce red blood cells, white blood cells, or platelets. Yellow marrow is mostly made of fat.Next
4 / 5 | Human hands, including the wrists, contain _____ bones.
- 106
- 54
- 24
- 19
There are 27 bones in each hand, for a total of 54 bones. That amounts to more than 25% of all the bones in the human body.Next
5 / 5 | The hyoid is the only bone in the body which is not connected to another bone. Where is it located?
- Ear
- Nose
- Knee
- Neck
The only bone in the human body not connected to another is the hyoid, a U-shaped bone in the neck which supports the tongue.Next
