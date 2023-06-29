HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Bones
Premium

This week’s quiz is about human bones.

June 29, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Bones
This week’s quiz is about human bones. 
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | How many bones does an adult human have?
  • 196
  • 216
  • 169
  • 206
Next
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / science and technology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.