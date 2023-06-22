Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On biologists

June 22, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Q: Which famed evolutionary biologist authored the book ‘On the Origin of Species’?

Charles Darwin’s ‘On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection’ is a sustained argument showing that the diversity of organisms and their characteristics can be explained as the result of natural processes.

Louis Pasteur

Oswald Avery

Charles Darwin

Herbert Spencer

A: 3

Q: Who is called the father of genetics?

An Austrian pastor by the name of Gregor Mendel studied pea plants and laid out the basic principles of inheritance that form the cornerstone of modern genetics.

Gregor Mendel

Francis Crick

William Bateson

Anne Mclauren

A: 1

Q: Who was the first female doctor to practice modern medicine in India?

Kadambini Bose Ganguly was one of the first Indian female doctors who practised with a degree in modern medicine. She was the first woman to gain admission to Calcutta Medical College in 1884. She was also the first woman speaker in the Indian National Congress.

Janaki Ammal

Kadambini Ganguly

Anna Mani

Irawati Karve

A: 2

Q: Which Indian polyglot proposed the idea of plants having the power to feel?

A pioneer in plant physiology, Jagdish Chandra Bose, proposed the idea of plants having the power of feeling. He invented the crescograph to measure plant response to various stimuli.

Meghnad Saha

Jagdish Chandra Bose

Satyendranath Bose

Har Gobind Khorana

A: 2

Q: Who discovered methotrexate, the drug used to slow the growth of certain types of cancers?

Jewel Plummer Cobb was an American biologist who studied melanin, melanoma, and cell damage. She discovered methotrexate which was effective on certain skin cancers and lung cancers; the drug is still used in chemotherapy today.

Rosalind Franklin

Marie Curie

Maria Telkes

Jewel Plummer Cobb

A: 4

