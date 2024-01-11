Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On astronauts in space
The feeling of weightlessness that astronauts experience is the absence of what force?
- Weight of their body
- Gravitational force
- Magnetic force
- Centripetal force
Astronauts orbiting in space feel a sense of weightlessness because there is no gravitational force in space pulling upon their bodies.Next
Astronauts sometimes get confused with the direction of up and down. Which system in the body is responsible for this?
- Endocrine system
- Spinal system
- Vestibular system
- Lymphatic system
The vestibular system, in vertebrates, is a sensory system that creates a sense of balance and spatial orientation for the purpose of coordinating movement with balance. Together with the cochlea, a part of the auditory system, it constitutes the labyrinth of the inner ear in most mammals.Next
What kind of bodily changes occur to astronauts when they are in space?
- Loss of calcium
- Increase in height
- Anaemia
- All of the above
There is a progressive loss of body weight and bone calcium during space flights. In outer space, bodily fluids are redistributed, with less in the lower extremities and more in the upper body; height increases; body mass usually, but not always, decreases with a loss of muscular tissue; the veins and arteries of the legs become weaker; and anaemia occurs, accompanied by a significant reduction in blood count.Next
Which astronaut was part of the research that found that being in outer space changed gene expression of humans?
- Scott Kelly
- John Kelly
- Robert Kelly
- Peter Kelly
Samples taken before, during, and after Scott Kelly’s 340 days in space revealed some changes in gene expression (the process by which our DNA instructs body cells to make valuable components like proteins, which are used to build and repair tissue).Next
Which astronaut has stayed the longest in space?
- John Glenn
- Sally Ride
- Yuri Gagarin
- Valeri Polyakov
The record for the longest spaceflight overall is held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov — 437 days in the mid-1990s.Next
