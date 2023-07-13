Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Amphibians

July 13, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Q: Which of the following is not an amphibian?

Amphibians are cold-blooded vertebrate animals of a class that comprises frogs, toads, newts, salamanders, and caecilians.

Frog

Lizard

Salamander

Toad

A: 2

Q: What is the life cycle of most amphibians?

Most amphibian species have a life cycle that involves three stages, egg, larva, and adult. All amphibians start life as an egg in a ball of jelly. The eggs are laid in water.

Egg, larva, adult

Pupa, caterpillar, butterfly

Larva, pupa, adult

Embryo, young, adult

A: 1.

Q: What is the main reason amphibians lay their eggs in water?

Unlike other tetrapod vertebrates (reptiles, birds, and mammals), amphibians do not produce amniotic eggs. Therefore, they must lay their eggs in water so they won’t dry out.

To protect the eggs from predators

To provide a source of food for the larva

To ensure the eggs stay moist

To make sure the eggs stay out of sunlight

A: 3.

Q: What is unique about the skin of amphibians?

In order to absorb oxygen, the skin of an amphibian has to stay wet. They secrete mucous to keep the skin moist.

It is covered in scales

It is slimy and moist

It is dry and rough

It is dry and feathery

A: 2.

Q: Why are amphibians considered indicator species?

Amphibians are considered indicator species because they are extremely sensitive to changes in the environment. Some of the threats they face are habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, infectious diseases, and climate change.

Because they have a unique mating call

Because they can be easily trained

Because they are growing old very fast

Because they are sensitive to changes in the environment

A: 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.