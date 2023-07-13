Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Amphibians

Q: Which of the following is not an amphibian?
Amphibians are cold-blooded vertebrate animals of a class that comprises frogs, toads, newts, salamanders, and caecilians.
Frog
Lizard
Salamander
Toad
A: 2
Q: What is the life cycle of most amphibians?
Most amphibian species have a life cycle that involves three stages, egg, larva, and adult. All amphibians start life as an egg in a ball of jelly. The eggs are laid in water.
Egg, larva, adult
Pupa, caterpillar, butterfly
Larva, pupa, adult
Embryo, young, adult
A: 1.
Q: What is the main reason amphibians lay their eggs in water?
Unlike other tetrapod vertebrates (reptiles, birds, and mammals), amphibians do not produce amniotic eggs. Therefore, they must lay their eggs in water so they won’t dry out.
To protect the eggs from predators
To provide a source of food for the larva
To ensure the eggs stay moist
To make sure the eggs stay out of sunlight
A: 3.
Q: What is unique about the skin of amphibians?
In order to absorb oxygen, the skin of an amphibian has to stay wet. They secrete mucous to keep the skin moist.
It is covered in scales
It is slimy and moist
It is dry and rough
It is dry and feathery
A: 2.
Q: Why are amphibians considered indicator species?
Amphibians are considered indicator species because they are extremely sensitive to changes in the environment. Some of the threats they face are habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, infectious diseases, and climate change.
Because they have a unique mating call
Because they can be easily trained
Because they are growing old very fast
Because they are sensitive to changes in the environment
A: 4.
ADVERTISEMENT