Quiz: This week, it’s all physics units named after people

1. 6This person is easily the most famous scientist on the list but he was known as a ‘natural philosopher’ in his day. In 1948, it was announced that his name was adopted as the SI unit for one of the most important entities in physics. That entity is defined as any interaction that changes the motion of an object which forms the central theory around which this scientist’s three famous laws revolve. What is his name and for what entity does it serve as a SI unit of?