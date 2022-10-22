New Omicron sublineages, recombinants cause cases to spike

In recent weeks, BQ.1 sub-lineages have been emerging in many regions, especially in Europe and the United States; India recently detected BQ.1 in Pune

Genetic mutations are the drivers of evolution of organisms. Not all mutations are functional. However, the ones with a functional advantage tend to emerge over time than those without. However, viruses rarely could evolve by exchanging large fragments of the genome called recombination. Recombination events are rare and occur when two viruses or lineages co-infect a cell. Recombinations result in viruses that have a mixed genome, each part of the mix derived from the parent genomes which recombined. While most recombinations result in a dysfunctional genome, in rare occurrences, they can bring together the best of two viruses with significant functional advantages resulting in their emergence. Such recombinations are well studied for a number of viruses, including influenza.

Recombinant lineages

SARS-CoV-2 also has the potential to recombine, and a number of recombinant lineages have been observed during the pandemic. The PANGO network, an open and global consortium of researchers, provides a system for naming different lineages of SARS-CoV-2 and as of date, 49 recombinant lineages of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected and assigned a lineage name. Recombinant lineage names start with the letter ‘X’, followed by letters that indicate the order of their detection. XA, a recombinant lineage between B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.177 lineages of the virus, was the first recombinant lineage of SARS-CoV-2 and was detected in the United Kingdom in early 2021.

Subsequently, recombinant lineages were also detected and designated, including lineage XB, which was detected in the United States, and lineage XC which was detected in Japan and is a recombinant of B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and the AY.29 sublineage of Delta.

It is important to track SARS-CoV-2 recombinant lineages as they could lead to the emergence of a lineage that is better than either of the parent lineages at infecting hosts or the ability to evade immunity elicited by vaccines. Genomic surveillance for monitoring the emergence and prevalence of lineages is thus central to monitoring variants.

What is XBB lineage

While Europe and North America are currently seeing an emergence of Omicron variants, especially BQ.1 and its sublineages, a recombinant lineage XBB has been emerging in Asia. This lineage comes out of recombination of two Omicron sublineages BJ.1 and BA.2.75. Early data (yet to be peer-reviewed) suggest that this variant can evade a wide range of monoclonal antibodies as well as protection acquired through vaccination with or without previous infections, including with Omicron. While more research will be needed to conclusively assess the growth advantage of XBB lineage, initial data suggest that the lineage may potentially outcompete previously circulating Omicron sublineages.

While the XBB lineage is present in multiple countries including India, XBB has been significantly emerging concurrently with a surge in COVID-19 infections in Singapore. While Singapore detected its earliest XBB variant in September 2022, XBB and its sublineages account for over 50% of the genomes from Singapore in recent weeks. While health authorities in Singapore suggest that severe clinical outcomes are not very likely due to XBB, the hospitalisations have increased. It is probably too early to assess the clinical severity at this point.

The earliest genome sequence of XBB in global database was from Kolkata in August 2022. With a total of 94 genomes, India has the highest number of XBB genomes to date. These genomes have been deposited from multiple States including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka; a majority of them are from Tamil Nadu. Unlike the observations in Singapore, the increasing prevalence of XBB across India has not been associated with a spike in infections yet. Monitoring the prevalence of XBB and its sublineages as well as the number of infections in the country will therefore be essential in the days ahead.

Apart from the recombinant variant XBB, other sub-lineages of Omicron have been emerging across the world. Of the 300-odd sub-lineages of Omicron in circulation, recent weeks have seen BQ.1 sub-lineages emerging in Europe and the U.S. India has recently detected BQ.1 from Pune.

Key to detection

Genomic surveillance provides the key to detecting and monitoring emerging lineages including recombinant lineages of SARS-CoV-2. While it is reassuring that vaccination continues to be effective in preventing severe outcomes of COVID-19, additional research efforts will be required to answer pressing questions regarding how these emerging lineages will impact the trajectory of the pandemic. These trying times also calls for wider use of time-tested and effective methods like masks, ventilation, and avoidance of crowding to prevent infections, for the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over.

(Bani Jolly and Vinod Scaria are researchers at the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi. Views expressed are personal)